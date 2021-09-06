Pune Metro earns Rs30 lakh from SRK film with Kollywood director Atlee

PUNE The Pune Metro has generated Rs30 lakh in revenue from the shooting of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s yet-untitled film with Kollywood director Atlee Kumar taking place at Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station at Pimpri.

Pune Metro PRO Hemant Sonawane confirmed earning Rs30 lakh from the shooting and said, “The place where the shooting is taking place has been given on rent and there have been earnings from it. The specifics are dealt with by the finance department of the metro authority.”

Khan is shooting for the film directed by Kumar which also stars actresses Nayanthara and Priya Mani and comedian Sunil Grover among others. The production company sought permission to shoot from the Maha Metro authority two months ago, after which the authority allowed shooting between August 30 and September 15 at the rate of Rs2 lakh per day. The Maha Metro has received Rs30 lakh from the production company for the said shooting.

Meanwhile, Khan completed his shooting at the metro station and returned to Mumbai in the morning on Sunday. There was heavy bandobast at the venue with both private security guards and police personnel deployed. The metro station was under CCTV surveillance and strict vigil was kept as part of heightened security measures during the shoot.