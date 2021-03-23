Pune MP, legislators pen letter to PM requesting increase in vaccine quota

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Pune, Girish Bapat, and other party legislators from the city, on Monday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in increasing the Covid-19 vaccine quota for Pune district.

Their letter, jointly signed by public representatives, also put forth a proposition to open up the vaccination process for people above the age 30, to help contain the spread of the infection in the city.

“Pune has been one of the worst hit cities by the Covid-19 pandemic. While the entire nation suffered through the first wave of Covid-19, the second wave has hit Pune much harder than any other city in the country. From a low of 4,587 cases on February 1, the cases have more than quadrupled to 21,788 on March 12. Pune district now accounts more than 10% of active cases nationwide, and about 20% of those in Maharashtra,” the letter stated.

On Friday, the Pune city administration had increased Covid-19 testing to 12,000 tests a day.

“We would, therefore, request an increase in Pune’s vaccination quota, and to open up vaccination for all above the age of 30, which will enable Pune to become India’s first Covid-free city. This would allow the economy to thrive again. Pune has an excellent apparatus, enough doctors, and the vaccine manufacturing set-up of the Serum Institute of India, which can be fully leveraged,” read the letter.

The active number of cases in Maharashtra stood at 2,11,416 on Tuesday till 8 am. Pune reported as many as 4,321 positive cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, the number of active cases in the district is 40,092

Earlier last week, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the district administration will also prepare a proposal to be sent to centre for mass vaccination in Pune.