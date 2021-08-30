Pune NCP to adopt a hard line on all BJP-driven civic proposals

PUNE: With an eye on the municipal elections, tentatively scheduled for February 2022, the main opposition party in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Nationalist Congress party (NCP), has decided to oppose several major proposals slated to come up before the general body for clearance.

These proposals include the leasing of amenity spaces, selling apartments owned by the PMC, and a civic plan to hire electric cars for civic officials. The standing committee of the PMC, with the BJP in a majority, has cleared all these proposals.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We have decided to oppose almost all proposals in the interest of the city. As BJP realises that they will not win power again, they are selling PMC properties with a vested interest. Besides the Swargate-Katraj metro route, we will oppose all proposals.”

This latest statement comes on the back of much brouhaha about the NCP taking a stand on the leasing out of civic amenity spaces.

All “mis-communication” was put to bed as NCP leader Ajit Pawar met party leaders and rank and file on Sunday to clear the air.

NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan was of the opinion that since the BJP has the numbers to pass the proposal, her party should suggest some changes to the proposal. As those “suggestions” became demands, the proposal was left hanging fire before the GB last week, forcing the BJP to postpone the decision.

After the Pawar tete-a-tete on Sunday, the NCP decided not to support the leasing out of amenity spaces by the PMC in Pune.

Then on Monday, the party line seem to get even more strident as regards BJP proposals up for clearance at the PMC’s September GB.

Speaking anonymously several NCP party leaders said, “Considering the municipal elections, we should become aggressive and oppose all such proposals. Already, for the leasing of amenity spaces, citizens have moved court opposing it. If BJP is getting the defamed, why should the NCP support them?”

The NCP sources added, “The NCP has decided to become more aggressive in the coming days on all such new proposals. If NCP go with the BJP, it would send a wrong message to voters.”

A Congress leader in the city, also speaking anonymously, said he expects the influx of several major, controversial proposals to come before the standing committee. “Already, the ruling party (BJP) has asked the administration to prepare these proposals,” the Congman said.