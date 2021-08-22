Pune race course reopens for fitness enthusiasts

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has reopened the Pune race course for joggers. The race course had been shut since the onset of the second Covid wave in 2020.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar issued a letter of permission for the reopening on August 18 and thereafter, race course management opened the jogging track for the general public as per the guidelines of the government and the health department.

Akshay Dhiwar, a police aspirant said, “I had started practicing at race course for getting into the police force, but the second wave led to the closure of the race course. Now with the race course open, I have restarted training.”

Former PCB vice-president Vinod Mathurawala said, “The board administration studied all aspects of Covid-19 and had closed it as per government order. Currently, the situation is normal and the race course has been opened for citizens for exercise and other physical activities.”

Pune race course is a 190-year old iconic landmark of the Pune Cantonment. The race course track is spread over a staggering 1,18.05 acres and is popular with walkers and joggers. It is open from 5 am till 8.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 7.30pm.

Kumar said, “The permission has been granted as per order of the government and guidelines of the health department, where safety and security of citizens if of top concern for the board administration.”