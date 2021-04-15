Pune Railway division offers 50 train coaches as isolation wards

PUNE The Pune railway division is now willing to provide railway coaches that can be used as isolation cabins.

The Railways is prepared to convert 50 coaches into isolation wards, with a total capacity of 450 beds.

In April last year, the Railways had converted 60 coaches with a capacity of 1,080 beds into isolation wards.

These coaches are fully equipped to admit and treat Covid patients.

“We all know about the critical situation in Pune district due to the increasing number of Covid cases and serious patients who need oxygen and other facilities. To help the local administration, we are fully prepared and will provide isolation coaches whenever required. Once we get an official request from the district administration, within four to five days these coaches will be ready,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division’s spokesperson.

Non-AC sleeper coaches will be used and one toilet is converted into a bathing room. Both the middle berths are removed in each cabin. Extra bottle holders are provided in each cabin for medical equipment, two per berth.

Also mosquito nets are installed on windows.

The first cabin near the bathing room will be used as store and area for paramedics. Two oxygen cylinders are also being provided by the Railways’ medical department.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “There is no requirement for isolation coaches from the Railways as of now. When we need it, we will certainly take help from the Railways.”