Pune Railway division suspends 2 employees for alleged involvement in minor’s rape

PUNE Taking strict cognisance of the Pune police action, the Pune railway division suspended two of its class four employees, after they were allegedly arrested in the case involving the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl. The girl was kidnapped from the Pune railway station. The incident happened on August 31

As a precautionary measure the number of RPF policemen patrolling the railway station premises has been increased.

“As we got to know about the incident officially from the Pune police department, immediately both were suspended from work. Both are class four employees from the electrical department at our division. We are continuously monitoring passenger movement through more than 50 CCTV cameras in and around the station premises. With the help of these cameras police were able to track the accused. Also our ticket checkers and RPF policemen are keeping a watch on suspicious people on the station premises,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

“It is unfortunate that such a case has happened, but our monitoring and vigilance around the station premises is going on 24x7 and if passengers find any suspicious activities or need help, they can contact policemen at the station,” added Jhawar.