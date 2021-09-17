Pune railway police working on masterplan to enhance security at station premises

PUNE Taking serious cognisance of the kidnapping of a minor from the Pune railway station, and the subsequent gang-rape, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune division, has started working on a masterplan to enhance security at the railway station premises.

“We are working on a masterplan for the patrolling of the entire Pune railway station and its surroundings, under which there will be 20 policemen deployed round the clock to monitor crowds circulating outside the station. Also, our staff will be deployed at both entry and exist points of all platforms and we have demanded 50 body-worn cameras for enhanced security. A special committee with women members is soon going to be formed, addressing issues of women passengers,” said superintendent of police (SP), Pune GRP, Sadanand Wayse Patil.

“To have better communication with local police, we held meetings with senior police inspectors of Bund Garden, Shivajinagar and Yerawada police stations. Also, will be working hand-in-hand with traffic policemen who will be checking autorickshaw drivers at the station premises. Strict checking drivers, and even their photos will be taken for record. We have also proposed night-vision cameras around the station premises,” he added,

On August 31 back a minor girl was kidnapped by rickshaw drivers from the station and then sexually assaulted by several people, including two railway staffers.

“I travelled from Pune railway station last month, boarding a train at around 11 pm and it was a scary experience. There is not much security to make women passengers feel safe to travel alon,” said Vasudha Kenkare, a passenger.