Pune students opt for online certificate courses to enhance skill sets

PUNE As colleges are online for a second consecutive year, students are signing up for online certificate courses to enhance skills while they are pursuing the traditional educational route.

Students are making the most of certificate courses which also have industry recognition and demand.

Durgesh Nisal, a student pursuing graduation in Mass Communication, who also did certificate courses on Journalism and Digital Marketing, said an additional skill is the need of the hour.

“In the lockdown, the digital platform is now the business platform. This has helped me acquire new skills and add on to the basics of my courses,” said Nisal.

He added that the digital marketing platform has helped him understand the difference between fake promotions and genuine promotions.

“I am working with a startup. I am freelancing for four clients . These professional certificates have helped me start my own venture right from the comfort of my home,” said Nisal.

Kirti Chaudhari, who is now in her second year of Master of Business Administration (MBA), said she has enrolled for five certificate courses to enhance her skills.

“I wanted to make the most of the pandemic as the online classes were on and I had plenty of time to enroll for new courses. I have done a course in digital marketing and a basic course in introduction to psychology. When I pass out in 2022, I can put all of these in my resume. As a management student, these extra certificate courses will help me get better job opportunities,” said Chaudhari.

She added that her college has tied up with various online platforms to get students to enroll and complete these courses.

“Many of my batchmates are finishing these courses. As the world is now digital, courses like digital marketing are the need of the hour,” said Chaudhari.

Another student, Sai Waghmare, who is now pursuing her masters after her Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) in the city, said that she is taking spoken English courses online .

“I pursued my BAMS from Latur and now I am in Pune for my Master’s. I want to practice as an Ayurvedic doctor in Pune. I am using my time here to learn how to speak English fluently. Various online certificate courses are helping me enhance this skill,” said Waghmare.