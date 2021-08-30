Pune to get moderate rainfall till Sept 1: IMD

PUNE Pune city and district is likely to receive moderate rainfall till September 1. Because of a third break in the monsoon, Pune city has now seen a rainfall deficiency of 51.7 millimetres since June 1.

From June 1, till date, the city reported 384.1mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 435.8mm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that the low pressure area now lies over south Chhattisgarh. The system and its remnant are likely to move west-northwestwards across Central and West India till September 2.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level lies south of its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position till September 2. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast. Due to above meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is expected over Vidarbha, Madhya (central) Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa till September 1,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Pune may receive moderate rainfall and the weather in the city will remain cloudy till September 1.

“Along with Pune city, ghat areas may receive isolated heavy fall till September 1. Pune on Monday reported 0.4mm of rainfall. Pune on Monday reported a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.9 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

Madhya Maharashtra has reported 2 per cent less than normal rainfall between June 1 and August 30. Drought-prone Marathwada has reported 13 per cent more than normal rainfall during this time. Konkan and Goa reported rainfall only 11 per cent more than normal. And Vidarbha reported 15 per cent less than normal rainfall during this time, as per IMD.