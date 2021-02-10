Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems
PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be setting up six more air quality monitoring systems in the city.
The city will receive ₹50 crore funds from the Union budget to set up the continuous ambient air quality monitoring system (CAAQMS) and undertake other works. The funding will be done in a phase-wise manner, said officials.
Other cities which will be receiving funds from the state are Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Nashik and Nagpur.
Mumbai has been allocated with a budget of ₹232 crore while other cities will get ₹50 crore each.
“Till now there was only one system in Pune city. Now that the area has widened in past few years, installation of six new systems will help to monitor air quality in a better way,” said an official from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune, on condition of anonymity.
Along with Pune, MPCB has also decided to add 41 new stations across the state. Currently, there are 101 air inspection quality centres in the state out of which 78 centres are manual and 23 are monitored via continuous ambient air quality monitoring system.
According to officials, there are also other criteria like controlling industrial smoke, vehicular emission, biomass burning which should be checked to improve air quality.
The urbanisation and increase of vehicular movement have deteriorated the air quality of the city. “MPCB undertakes preventive measures to control air pollution, but lack of public support has made things harder for us. In the coming days, we will also launch a few more programmes in the city to raise awareness about air pollution,” said the official quoted above.
Last year, in the same initiative, Pune city had received funds of ₹62 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six parked Shivshahi buses “set on fire” in Satara; 1 person detained for questioning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘UK variant of Covid more cardiotoxic for younger adults, children’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weight loss, anxiety common symptoms reported by Covid-recovered patients, say Pune doctors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
52% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist; 534 fresh Covid cases reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune metro car shed land acquisition work in final stage, PMRDA to start work soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC polls: Congress manifesto promises bus stand in centre of city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15,000 metric tonnes of grapes exported so far... but Covid issues in Europe raise challenges for exporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GHMC Mayoral poll: TRS likely to emerge victorious on February 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, his four minor sons found dead in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s history goes back 2000 years… Satavahana era revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS functionary shot at in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature in Mumbai drops to 17.6 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Desilting to begin soon in Mumbai as ₹152-crore contracts for nullah work cleared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s first desalination plant gets BMC panel’s go-ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox