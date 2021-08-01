Pune to receive light rainfall in August: IMD

PUNE After heavy rainfall in July, the first week of August may witness a decrease in rainfall activity as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, rainfall activity will reduce over Maharashtra in the first week of August. Only Konkan and Goa will receive rainfall, whereas Pune city and district may receive only light rainfall, said weather department officials.

The eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift north of its normal position

from August 1. However, its western part is very likely to remain to the south of its normal position and active during the next three to four days.

“Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east

Central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat state till August 5,” said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that Pune city is likely to receive light rainfall till August 5.

“During this time, the weather in the city will continue to remain cloudy. Weather department has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions,” said Kashyapi.

In the beginning of July, rainfall in Pune city was deficient. However, after the revival of the monsoon in the last two weeks of July, the city is now reporting 17.5mm of excess rainfall.

Normal rainfall is forecast at 328.4 mm, whereas actual rainfall received is 345.9 mm.

On Sunday, Shivajinagar reported 1.4 mm rainfall and Pashan reported 2mm of rainfall. Lohegaon reported traces of rain.

Between June 1 and August 1, Pune district has received 620.4 mm rainfall, as compared to the normal rainfall of 454.4 mm. Rainfall in the district so far has been 37 per cent in excess.

“As per model predictions, Konkan and Goa will receive heavy rainfall at isolated areas till August 5. Whereas rainfall activity over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada will be reduced. Isolated places may receive rainfall till August 5,” said Kashyapi.

Between June 1 to August 1, Maharashtra state has reported 672.5 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 548 mm rainfall, which is 23 percent more than normal.