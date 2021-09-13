Pune woman ‘pays’ 14 lakh for gift from man on matrimonial site

PUNE A woman from Pune was duped of ₹14 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial site for the Marathi-speaking community.

The complainant received a biodata and photo of the accused through the platform. The man had made a profile in the name of Sanjay Kulbhushan Jadhav, and claimed to be a resident of Chinchwadgaon.

The two got talking and the man told her on March 22 that he had sent a gift for her birthday. However, he told her, the gift was stuck at the customs department in Delhi.

He told the woman that the customs department officials required a payment of ₹38,000 to release the gift. Upon receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the customs department, the woman sent the money to the private account, details for which were shared by the second caller.

Since then, she has made multiple bank transfers to different accounts amounting collectively to ₹14,09,208. However, she did not receive the gift she was promised. When she realised that the man was cheating her, she lodged a complaint.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Sangvi police station.