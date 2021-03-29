Pune’s 8pm to 7am curfew timings kick in; violators being penalised, claim PMC, cops

PUNE Pune’s new night curfew – 8pm to 7am – began from Sunday onwards and most roads were deserted during those hours.

The new rules came into effect after Pune Municipal Corporation and city police issued orders in the light of decision taken by Maharashtra government to tackle growing cases of Covid. In Pune district, over 8200 cases were reported on Sunday, promoting shortage of beds.

As per orders, all shops and restaurants will be closed from 8pm to 7am even as take home service will be allowed. In commercial areas like Laxmi road and Fergusson College roads, shops were closed by 8 pm, while in suburban parts, police had to instruct shopowners to bring the shutters down on first day, said officials.

Pune city police Joint Commissioner, Ravindra Shisve, issued orders to impose Section 144(1)(3) of Indian Penal Code which will prohibit assembly and collective movement of five or more people. PMC commissioner has levied a fine of ₹1,000 for people who are found in groups of more than five.

On Monday, the Holi celebrations remained subdued as people celebrated the festival of colour inside residential housing societies, where mostly children played with colour in small groups.

There were strict orders by the state, banning any kind of Holi celebrations. All events and celebrations were cancelled.

“We organised the programme in our society at 7 pm on Sunday. Residents came at separate times and maintained social distancing. The number of Covid positive cases is increasing in Pune and organising a gathering of people would not be right,” said advocate Bharat Thite, a resident of Katraj.

These curfew timings will continue till April 15, as per orders issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“As we are seeing a continuous rise in the daily Covid positive cases, new restrictions are been imposed now in the PMC jurisdiction, as per the orders given by state government. Strict night curfew to be followed from 8 pm to 7 am, which will include restaurants, shops, markets and all public places. Those found violating the norms of not wearing a mask, or not maintaining social distancing, will be penalised. Public transport buses will also run at half capacity and our appeal to citizens is not to come out of their homes without any reason,” said PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Strict action is being taken against violators by the Pune police department and PMC officials across the city.

Persons not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing inside shops or office premises are being penalised by PMC squads.

“As per the orders issued by the PMC and state government, regarding action on Covid safety violations, action is being taken on the city roads. People should realise themselves and follow rules of wearing face masks for their own safety,” said Pune city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

BJP to oppose lockdown in state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that the BJP will oppose a complete lockdown in Maharashtra, after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at drastic steps amid the rising Covid cases. Patil said a lockdown will be an assault on the livelihood of small traders and the poor. “We do not oppose some measures such as night curfew and ban on celebrations. However, if the government imposes a complete lockdown, BJP will oppose it tooth and nail,” said Patil in Pune.

Patil also took a dig at Thackeray saying that the adverse impact of a lockdown cannot be assessed while staying inside Matoshree, the residence of chief minister.