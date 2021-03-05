Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021

Women’s day special

Theatre

Swatantra Theatre presents a Women’s Day Celebration with Vijay Tendulkar’s plays, featuring prominent female characters – “Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai” and “Panchi Aise Ate Hain”.

When: March 7

6.30 pm - Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hain- 90min

8.30 pm - Panchi Aise Ate Hain - 90min

Where: Open-Air Theatre, Inside SMJV, next to BMCC, off FC Road, Deccan

Donor passes available @ Ticketkhidkee.com and Bookmyshow

www.swatantratheater.com +91-9767178857, 8329696186

Film festival

Symbiosis Law School Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (deemed university) is celebrating Women’s Day by screening the movie “Nil Battey Sannata”.

When: March 8, 10am

Panel discussion on “Women in Cinema” from 12:30pm

Women’s day exhibition

ANSH presents a women’s day special exhibition

When: March 6 and 7

Where: Gandhi Bhavan Ground, Dahanukar Colony, Kothrud

Women’s Day: Bookoholics BookClub

Bookoholics BookClub will talk to some accomplished female writers and get to know their journeys.

When March 6, 4pm

Where: Marshall’s Book Cafe, Aundh.

Fill a Google form to confirm your presence at the event.

https://forms.gle/yz4NgetRYtuRA5Av7

Women’s adventure camp

This camp is designed to uniquely challenge every camper to step out of her comfort zone, build confidence, and make friends that will last a lifetime.

When: Mar 6, 6pm

Where: Nisargshala, Nisargshala Velhe MH, India, Pune, India

-------------------------------------------------------

Fluid Art workshop

Janhavi Ramsinghani: Dive into the therapeutic world of colours as Janhavi guides you through a fun interactive session.

Where: The High Spirits Cafe

When: March 6, 4pm to 6pm

Fees: Rs1,250

Contact: +91 70834 86784/9881222495

Deccan College’s bicentenary online lecture series

Special lecture on Deccan College --- “From Vishrambag Pathshala to a University”, with speaker Prof K Paddayya

When: March 5, 3:30pm

Google Meet Link: meet.google.com/oar-qnbu-pxb

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/kGfOQ6CCb-M

Sangeet Sangoshti

Swaramandal Foundation, along with South-Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, and Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has organised a two-day musical programme called “Sangeet Sangoshti”.

When: Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7

Where: Garware College Hall, Karvenagar

NEF Trail Run

National Education Foundation (NEF) a Pune-based NGO active in the field of adventure sports and informal outdoor education brings to you its second Edition of te NEF Trail Run.

When: March 6

Categories:

• Men: 15km & 25km

• Women: 15km & 25km

Total prize money: ₹ 24,000/-

Every finisher will get a medal and a certificate of appreciation.

Contact: 8698 656 565

Visit: www.nefenduro.com/nef-trail-run/

Maahir

Maahir brings the magical voice of Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar for the first time in Pune. Being a “Maahir” in the arena of Hindustani Classical vocals, the concert will be a treat for fans.

When: Sunday, March 7, 5:30 pm

Where: Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Pune, Maharashtra, India 411007, Pune

Bake a cake

SG Cakes presents a one-day workshop on how to bake the perfect eggless cakes, from basic to advanced

Prior registration is compulsory.

When: March 7, 10am - 7pm

Where: Camp, Pune.

Contact: 8149201259 – WhatsApp for details

Poetry session

A special edition of a poetry meetup by The Yellow Room, for those of any age who are able, or willing to, express themselves.

When: March 7, 5pm to 7pm

Where: The Soundtrack Cafe, New DP Rd, Akshaynagar Society, Vishal nagar, Pimple Nilakh, PCMC