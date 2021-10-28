Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab and Haryana HC to get five more judges
others

Punjab and Haryana HC to get five more judges

The Central government has cleared names of five lawyers for appointment as judges; the high court collegium had recommended their names in August 2020.
The new appointments will take the number of judges in the Punjab and Haryana HC to 50. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court is set to get five more judges. It is learnt that the Central government has cleared names of five lawyers for appointment as judges. Those being appointed are senior advocate Vikas Suri; Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj); senior standing counsel, UT Pankaj Jain; senior advocate, Jasjit Singh Bedi, son of former high court judge, HS Bedi (justice retd), and Haryana additional advocate general Sandeep Moudgil.

With this, the number of judges in high court would be 50. The names of the four lawyers were recommended for elevation on September 1 by the Supreme Court Collegium and that of Sandeep Moudgil on September 29. The high court collegium had recommended their names in August 2020. The formal notification is expected in a day or two.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP