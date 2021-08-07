Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab announces 2 crore for Chopra
others

Punjab announces 2 crore for Chopra

Chopra practised his sport, mostly at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, in Punjab. Previously, he had won gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 09:23 PM IST
It is just the second individual gold medal at the Olympics for India, after Abhinav Bindra, also hailing from Punjab, won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. (PTI )

Chandigarh In recognition of the achievement of subedar Neeraj Chopra (already a Vishisht Seva Medal), who won India’s first-ever Olympic Gold medal in athletics, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a special cash reward of 2 crore for him. Chopra’s javelin throw of 87.58metre was enough to earn him the highest podium in sport. It is just the second individual gold medal at the Olympics for India, after Abhinav Bindra, also hailing from Punjab, won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“It is a proud moment for India and all Punjabis as Chopra, a serving soldier in the army, has his family roots in Punjab,” said the CM. Chopra practised his sport, mostly at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala. Previously, he had won gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. He had also won gold at the Junior World Championship and set a new U-20 world record with a throw of 86.48 metre. Chopra studied at DAV College, Chandigarh and joined the Indian Army (4 Rajasthan Rifles) in 2016.

