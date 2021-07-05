Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab approves 430cr projects for agriculture, allied sectors

The approved projects include five projects in agriculture; six in horticulture; five in Punjab Agro, two in Markfed; three in dairy development and nine projects of Punjab Agricultural University etc.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Farmers separate the husk after threshing their harvest. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh To boost agriculture and its allied sectors in the agrarian state, the Punjab government on Monday gave nod to projects worth 430 crore. The approval to these projects was given at a state-level sanctioning committee meeting of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme that state chief secretary Vini Mahajan chaired.

The chief secretary added that wheat seed replacement, diversification of agriculture, and research project in relation to crops and animals besides plant health clinic were among the major projects to come up in the state.

She added, “States have been empowered to take forward agricultural development by preparing projects as per their requirement under the RKVY scheme, which is running at 60:40 ratio. The Centre has assured us that funds will be released early to fast-track implementation of these projects, after we made a request.”

