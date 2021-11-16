Punjab BJP delegation meets President Kovind

Chandigarh A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab led by state party president Ashwani Sharma called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. They requested the President to reopen the Kartarpur corridor for Gurpurb on November 19, so that pilgrims can visit the Gurdwara on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. “The initiative of PM Narendra Modi to open the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikhs and followers of Guru Nanak demonstrates the sentiments of the BJP and the PM towards the Sikh religion and followers of Guru Nanak all over the world,” said state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, who led the delegation. Later, the delegation also met Union home minister Amit Shah.

