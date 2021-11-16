Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab BJP delegation meets President Kovind
others

Punjab BJP delegation meets President Kovind

The Punjab BJP delegation sough the opening of the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan; Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the PM and the party was always with followers of Guru Nanak and respected their sentiments
A Punjab BJP delegation after their meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, on Monday; state unit in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam is also seen. (Amal KS/HT)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab led by state party president Ashwani Sharma called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. They requested the President to reopen the Kartarpur corridor for Gurpurb on November 19, so that pilgrims can visit the Gurdwara on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. “The initiative of PM Narendra Modi to open the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikhs and followers of Guru Nanak demonstrates the sentiments of the BJP and the PM towards the Sikh religion and followers of Guru Nanak all over the world,” said state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, who led the delegation. Later, the delegation also met Union home minister Amit Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP