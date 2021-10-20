Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab cabinet meeting in Ludhiana on October 27

Ludhiana has been chosen for the Punjab Cabinet meeting due to its location, which is close to the venue of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit
After the Punjab cabinet meeting, ministers will attend the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit at a resort. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:30 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Ludhiana Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his council of ministers will be meeting at the Bachat Bhawan in the Mini Secretariat on October 27. This will be their first meeting in Ludhiana. Sources said the meeting will be held in the morning, after which the ministers will move to Kingsvilla Resorts for the fourth edition of the ‘Progressive Punjab Investors Summit’. Channi, along with various cabinet ministers, would preside over the function that over 500 industrialists from Punjab and other parts of the country will attend.

