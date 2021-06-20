Punjab cancels Class 12 exams, to follow CBSE pattern to declare results

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Result is expected by July 31 (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh Punjab has decided to cancel Class-12 examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) formulae of 30:30:40 weightage to Classes 10, 11, 12 to declare the result.

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the Punjab School Education Board would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE. “Over 3 lakh students are enrolled in Class 12 in in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in 2020-21 academic session. Details on the actual execution of the parameters would be made public on the PSEB website and schools,” he said.

He added that school heads would be responsible for uploading marks of Classes 10th, 11th and 12th on the portal and the result is expected to be declared on or before July 31. “Students not be satisfied with their result as per the above formula, have the option of taking examination, when the situation becomes conducive,” he added.

