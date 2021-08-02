Punjab CM approves CLU for certain category industries

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday gave approval for the Change of Land Use (CLU) for certain categories of industries. The CLU will be allowed to green and orange industries at a distance of 100 metres and 250 metres, respectively, from Lal Lakir or nearby Abadi (minimum 50 pucca houses) on minimum Six Karam (30-33 feet) approach road, under the policy of permitting industrial activity in agricultural zone of master plans.

Chairing the 42nd meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board through video conferencing, the CM said all green, red and orange industrial units must conform to the prescribed norms of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) with zero discharge, or must have consent of potential users for use of treated water.

The CM has also asked the town and country planning department to have a re-look at the red category industry, directing it to earmark separate zones for it in all master plans. He accorded special permission for the expansion of the medical oxygen manufacturing plant in Mohali and also asked the town and country planning department to extend support to all such plants.

In another decision, the CM has also allowed industries in mixed land use zones along highways at a distance of 4km from corporation limits of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar; 3km from other corporation towns and class-A towns and 2 km from other towns.

The CM has also cleared the board’s proposal for industrial parks in Sector 101 and 103, to be developed by both private developers as well as GMADA in Mohali.

He permitted the board to allow a residential colony in 50 acre in New Chandigarh, thereby reducing the minimum area requirement from 100-50 acres without disturbing the density norms. This amendment would be instrumental in ensuring proper use of left-out pockets in provide housing facilities in the new township.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included local government minister Brahm Mohindra; housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria; school education and PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla and chief secretary Vini Mahajan.