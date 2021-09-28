Punjab CM Channi’s claims on corruption ring hollow: AAP

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s claims of tackling corruption rung hollow, as he has inducted Rana Gurjit Singh into his cabinet. The party also took a dig at Channi’s statement that sand mafia or any of its henchmen should not even try and meet him.

AAP’s leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema said, “When the kingpin of the mining mafia is sitting in the cabinet, then such claims of the CM are misleading for the people of state. Tainted ministers are not only being opposed by us, the opposition, but by even the ruling Congress MLAs.” He claimed that the Congress MLAs’ letter to Sonia Gandhi corroborated his allegations. “Channi has succumbed to the Congress high command and ‘self-styled super CM’ Navjot Singh Sidhu for his chair. Due to such weaknesses, the Congress is called the mother of corruption,” Cheema alleged

He claimed that the presence of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Rana Gurjit Singh, Raja Warring and Gurkirat Kotli in the cabinet had put Channi, Sidhu and the Gandhi family in the dock.

“If an FIR is not registered against former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and other corrupt ministers within a week by the Channi government, the AAP will start an agitation,” Cheem claimed.