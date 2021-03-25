Punjab CM digitally transfers 11,000 teachers under new policy

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday digitally ordered mass general transfers of school teachers through the online portal of the education department in line with the Teachers Transfer Policy, 2019.

With the touch of a button, the CM cleared the transfer of 10,099 teachers and volunteers to the station of their choice, purely on merit basis. School education minister Vijay Inder Singla was present on the occasion.

The government had received 35,386 online applications from teachers and volunteers, of which 15,481 were found ineligible, as they did no meet the prescribed parameters of the policy. The remaining 19,905 were found eligible for transfer.

For the first time, computer teachers and categories of education volunteers were also brought into the ambit of the Teachers Transfer Policy. The CM said the unique teachers transfer policy has been instrumental in successfully achieving the goal of quality education through filling of vacant posts.

He disclosed that the state government would soon enact the Teachers Transfer Act, in place of the existing system of notifications that the school education department issues.

The CM lauded the school education department for sprucing up infrastructure and improving the quality of education in government schools. Under the online system, over 50% transfer applications have been approved with complete transparency to date, he added.