Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM gives nod to send PPA repudiation notice to TSPL
others

Punjab CM gives nod to send PPA repudiation notice to TSPL

Power from TSPL is costing an additional ₹1,800 crore to the state, the CMO said, adding that power rates from other sources were much lower, the CMO has said
Punjab CM has said that the PPA with TSPL needed to be scrapped and has according gives his approval to the PPA repudiation notice, a release from the CMO said. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh After ordering termination of power pact with GVK Goindwal plant, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday gave a go ahead to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to immediately issue notice to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) for repudiation of their power purchase agreement (PPA).

The CM said this step had been taken to safeguard the interest of consumers of the state, to reduce the burden of costly power. The average per unit charges (fixed and variable) remained at 5.1, 5.55 and 5.3 during financial years (FY) 18-19; FY 19-20 and FY 20-21, respectively, whereas the average cost of power per unit in the short-term market for these years has been 3.86, 3.21 and 3.01, respectively, a spokesperson of CMO said.

On account of the cost differential between TSPL power and the short-term market power at 2 per unit, as per prevailing trends and the units scheduled from TSPL as 9,000 MUs, the additional cost being incurred by the PSPCL per annum, at the present rates, was about 1,800 crore, the CMO said, pegging the liability for the remaining period of the PPA at 36,000 crore.

RELATED STORIES

“Due to its higher variable rates, TSPL is placed lower down the merit order and as a result, lower quantum of power is scheduled, whereas PSPCL has to pay full capacity charges for the declared availability of the plant,” the CMO added.

Since FY 2014-15 to FY 2020-21, 24,176 MUs of energy has been surrendered, while fixed charges of about 2,920 crore have been paid by the PSPCL for such energy. The cost of surrendered power from this plant was 389 crore, 756 crore and 446 crore during FY 18-19, FY 19-20 and FY 20-21, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP