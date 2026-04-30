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Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of 14.63 crore sports stadium in Sangrur

Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of ₹14.63 crore sports stadium in Sangrur

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Sangrur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 14.63 crore modern sports stadium here, underscoring that expanding access to quality playgrounds alongside a strong education system is key to steering the youth towards "purpose, performance, and global achievement".

Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of 14.63 crore sports stadium in Sangrur

The stadium coming up on 4.38 acres in Satouj will offer professional training and host a wide range of sports including badminton, handball, judo, netball, basketball, volleyball, football, gymnastics, kabaddi and karate, according to an official release.

On this occasion, Mann said, "It is a historic day for the region as this stadium is coming up at a cost of 14.63 crore. This stadium will be constructed over an area of 4.38 acres, and the complex will host various sporting activities."

"The stadium will have a 200-metre athletic track, pavilion for spectators and players and a multipurpose indoor sports hall," he said.

While highlighting the wide range of facilities being created, Mann said professional training opportunities will be provided to children and youngsters in the stadium, adding that this project will ensure that the area emerges as a sports hub.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of 14.63 crore sports stadium in Sangrur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of 14.63 crore sports stadium in Sangrur
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