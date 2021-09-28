Punjab CM meets dept heads, asks for 100-day roadmap within a week

Chandigarh In his first meeting with department heads and administrative secretaries after he took over as Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday cautioned all officers against corruption. Channi also asked officers to give respect to ministers and MLAs, as per rule of law.

In the previous government under Capt Amarinder Singh, Channi had raised the issue of bureaucratic dominance in government functioning, and the sidelining of the elected representatives. Over time, this had turned into a major issue against the former CM.

“I am soft and gentle, but please don’t mistake my gentleness into an assumption that I will let inaction go unnoticed. I will act against those who won’t act for the common people,” Channi told the meeting.

He directed officers to submit their proposals for a 100-day roadmap for their departments to the chief secretary within a week, also asking them to focus on the core sectors of providing affordable health care and education in rural areas.

“The work of the common man must be done on priority and employee-friendly approach is to be followed so that they should not resort to agitation,” he said, adding that if anyone dropped his name to coerce them into any wrongdoing, the matter must be brought to his notice.

Channi also asked administrative secretaries to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects, besides implementing welfare measures so the last man standing in line, benefits from government schemes. Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari assured the CM of providing good service to citizens, and that the officers would achieve desired goals, according to his directions.