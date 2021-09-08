Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM to launch employment training centre in Tarn Taran
others

Punjab CM to launch employment training centre in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will launch two projects that the department has prepared through video conferencing on Thursday (September 9)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Tarn Taran employment training centre has the potential to improve lives, Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Channi has said. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will launch two projects that the department has prepared through video conferencing on Thursday (September 9).

The first project that will be inaugurated is the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-Pyte), being set up at Asal Uttar (near the memorial of Abdul Hamid, of Indo-Pakistan War 1965) in Tarn Taran district.

The institute will impart pre-selection training to educated unemployed youth of Punjab for recruitment in the army/ paramilitary forces, besides imparting technical training to upgrade their skills, the minister said, adding, “Free food and accommodation will be provided to the youngsters during their training. The youth of Tarn Taran can really shine here and get good jobs.”

He added that to make this project a reality, 8 acre 7 kanal land of Asal Uttar gram panchayat has been transferred to the department of employment generation, skill development and training.

RELATED STORIES

Channi added that the second scheme that the CM would launch is free online coaching to Punjab’s youth for government (state/central) jobs. “HPCL Mittal Energy Limited, Bathinda has given 1 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility for this project. Classes 10-12 qualified students can get free coaching for exams that have this qualification as eligibility. The course will be designed, specially for competitive examinations. The duration of the course will be four months,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PAU imparts training to FPOs

40kg drug smuggling from Gurdaspur: 3 booked for sheltering main accused

Players struggling for proper diet amid closed messed

Adopt maize cultivation, organic farming in Kandi: PAU V-C
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP