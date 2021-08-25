Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM to virtually lay stone of new varsity in Tarn Taran on Friday
others

Punjab CM to virtually lay stone of new varsity in Tarn Taran on Friday

Tarn Taran Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will, virtually, lay the foundation stone of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur State University of Law at Kairon village in Tarn Taran on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The 35-acre varsity will be built at 280 crore in the native village of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon. (HT photo)

Tarn Taran Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will, virtually, lay the foundation stone of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur State University of Law at Kairon village in Tarn Taran on Friday. The 35-acre varsity will be built at 280 crore in the native village of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon. On Wednesday, Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), the construction agency, visited the site.

“The government is yet to provide details about the construction, but we expect the work to be completed in two years,” said PWD executive engineer Jasbir Singh, adding, “The university will have an administrative block, hostels, auditorium and examination halls.” The university had started enrolment in April this year, with Guru Nanak Dev University operating it.

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said, “All arrangements have been completed for the foundation stone laying ceremony to be done virtually.”

In August 2020, the state cabinet approved the ‘Sri Guru Teg Bahadur State University of Law Bill’. The draft bill, prepared by the higher education department, seeks to establish and incorporate a state university for the development and advancement of legal education and for the purposes of imparting specialised and systematic instruction, training and research in the field of law.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

How govt would have function without assured Covid treatment to staff?: Delhi HC

100% staff, 50% students in Srinagar colleges vaccinated

No substance against allegations of wrong info in poll affidavit by MP Hans Raj Hans: Court

Delhi police commissioner inaugurates programme for those trained under YUVA
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP