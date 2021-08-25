Punjab CM to virtually lay stone of new varsity in Tarn Taran on Friday

Tarn Taran Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will, virtually, lay the foundation stone of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur State University of Law at Kairon village in Tarn Taran on Friday. The 35-acre varsity will be built at ₹280 crore in the native village of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon. On Wednesday, Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), the construction agency, visited the site.

“The government is yet to provide details about the construction, but we expect the work to be completed in two years,” said PWD executive engineer Jasbir Singh, adding, “The university will have an administrative block, hostels, auditorium and examination halls.” The university had started enrolment in April this year, with Guru Nanak Dev University operating it.

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said, “All arrangements have been completed for the foundation stone laying ceremony to be done virtually.”

In August 2020, the state cabinet approved the ‘Sri Guru Teg Bahadur State University of Law Bill’. The draft bill, prepared by the higher education department, seeks to establish and incorporate a state university for the development and advancement of legal education and for the purposes of imparting specialised and systematic instruction, training and research in the field of law.