Punjab Cricket Association Trident Cup: Punjab XI walk away with title

In a thrilling finish, Punjab XI recorded a 12-run win over Rest of Punjab (Red) in the final of the PCA Trident Cup Triangular Series to emerge champions at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday. With this win, champions won a prize-money of ₹2 lakh while the runners-up got ₹1 lakh.

Rest of Punjab (Red) won the toss and opted to field. Punjab XI openers, Prabhjot Singh (158) and Abhijit Garg (100), were involved in a brilliant 235-run opening stand. For Rest of Punjab (Red), Ikjot Singh Thind (3 for 55) was the main wicket-taking bowler. In reply, Rest of Punjab (Red) were bowled out for 323 runs in 49.4 overs. Gitansh Khera (82) and Vishwanath Pratap Singh (74) were the main scorers for the losing side. Prabhjot Singh was named man of the match, while Abhijit Garg was declared as best player of the tournament.

Scores in brief

Punjab XI: 335 for 4 in 20 overs (Prabhjot Singh 158, Abhijit Garg 100, Ikjot Singh Thind 3 for 55) beat Rest of Punjab (Red): 323 all out in 49.4 overs (Gitansh Khera 82, Vishwanath Pratap Singh 74, Kashish Pasneja 56, Gurnoor Brar 3 for 60) by 12 runs