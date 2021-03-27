Home / Cities / Others / Punjab Cricket Association Trident Cup: Punjab XI walk away with title
others

Punjab Cricket Association Trident Cup: Punjab XI walk away with title

Prabhjot Singh was named man of the match, while Abhijit Garg was declared as best player of the tournament.
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The winning team, Punjab XI, celebrating at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

In a thrilling finish, Punjab XI recorded a 12-run win over Rest of Punjab (Red) in the final of the PCA Trident Cup Triangular Series to emerge champions at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday. With this win, champions won a prize-money of 2 lakh while the runners-up got 1 lakh.

Rest of Punjab (Red) won the toss and opted to field. Punjab XI openers, Prabhjot Singh (158) and Abhijit Garg (100), were involved in a brilliant 235-run opening stand. For Rest of Punjab (Red), Ikjot Singh Thind (3 for 55) was the main wicket-taking bowler. In reply, Rest of Punjab (Red) were bowled out for 323 runs in 49.4 overs. Gitansh Khera (82) and Vishwanath Pratap Singh (74) were the main scorers for the losing side. Prabhjot Singh was named man of the match, while Abhijit Garg was declared as best player of the tournament.

Scores in brief

Punjab XI: 335 for 4 in 20 overs (Prabhjot Singh 158, Abhijit Garg 100, Ikjot Singh Thind 3 for 55) beat Rest of Punjab (Red): 323 all out in 49.4 overs (Gitansh Khera 82, Vishwanath Pratap Singh 74, Kashish Pasneja 56, Gurnoor Brar 3 for 60) by 12 runs

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five booked for opening fire outside realtor’s office in Kharar

Firing at Ludhiana’s Gurdev Nagar leaves 4 hurt; woman, daughter among 32 booked

Ludhiana hotel owner dies after clash with traders

Bharat Bandh: Mohali observes complete shutdown, farmers block roads
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP