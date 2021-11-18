Punjab deputy CM Soni meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Chandigarh Deputy chief minister OP Soni on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the present political scenario in Punjab. Soni had a 15-minute meeting with the party president during which he briefed her on the welfare initiatives and policy changes made by the state government for residents of urban areas and industry in the state, said sources. The deputy CM termed his meeting as a “courtesy call”.

