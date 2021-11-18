Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab deputy CM Soni meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Soni briefed Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the political scenario in Punjab and also gave her updates on welfare initiatives and policy changes in the state
OP Soni, the Punjab deputy CM, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi for 15 minutes in Delhi; he described it as a courtesy call. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Deputy chief minister OP Soni on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the present political scenario in Punjab. Soni had a 15-minute meeting with the party president during which he briefed her on the welfare initiatives and policy changes made by the state government for residents of urban areas and industry in the state, said sources. The deputy CM termed his meeting as a “courtesy call”.

