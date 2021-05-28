Home / Cities / Others / Punjab expands 18-45 age group vaccination priority list
Punjab expands 18-45 age group vaccination priority list

The new priority list includes those from the hospitality sector, shopkeepers and their staff, industrial workers, street vendors, delivery boys, bus and cab drivers, conductors and members of local bodies
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Amid a shortage of Covid vaccine, the Punjab government on Thursday expanded the inoculation priority list for the 18-45 age group. It will be effective from June 1, a government statement said.

The new priority list includes those from the hospitality sector, shopkeepers and their staff, industrial workers, street vendors, delivery boys, bus and cab drivers, conductors and members of local bodies.

Chief minister capt Amarinder Singh, who chaired a coronavirus review meeting, said as of date, 4.3 lakh individuals in the existing vaccination priority list of construction labour, co-morbid individuals and families of healthcare workers in this age group had been vaccinated.

He said besides shopkeepers and their staff members, as well as industrial workers, the expanded priority list will include staff working in hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, caterers, including cooks, bearers etc. In addition to rehriwalas, other street vendors will also become eligible, especially those serving food items - juice, chat, fruit, as well as delivery boys, LPG distribution boys.

Bus drivers, conductors, auto/ cab drivers, mayors, councilors, sarpanches and panches will also be covered in this phase of 18-45 age group vaccination.

Punjab receives 1.14 lakh Covaxin doses

The Punjab government on Thursday evening received fresh supply of 1.14 lakh doses of Covaxin directly from BharatBiotech for the 18-45 age group. This is the first paid supply of Covaxin to Punjab. With this, the inoculation drive for 18-plus is expected to start from Friday again.

