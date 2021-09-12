Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab govt, Centre conspiring to abolish cooperative societies: SAD
others

Punjab govt, Centre conspiring to abolish cooperative societies: SAD

The Punjab government and the Centre are working to create an atmosphere for handing over agriculture sector to corporate and other private players, the SAD Kisan wing has claimed.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Punjab government is working to abolish cooperative societies by its decision to reduce DAP fertiliser share to farmers, SAD has alleged. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said the BJP-led Central government and the Capt Amarinder Singh government in Punjab were conspiring to abolish cooperative societies in the state to ruin farmers.

SAD Kisan Wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said it was shocking that instead of strengthening the cooperative structure, the state government was working to weaken it. “The decision of the state government to reduce DAP fertiliser share to farmers through societies from 80% to 50% is a clear indication that the Congress government is implementing the agenda of the BJP, even as the cooperative societies are the backbone of the farming community,” Maluka said, adding, “The short supply is related to the reduction in the 8,000 per tonne subsidy denied to manufacturers.”

He added that due to the reduction in manufacturing of fertilisers from 5.5 lakh tonne to 1.25 lakh tonne, lower supply is available in the market. He said marginal farmers were the most affected as they were not in a capacity to procure fertilisers from the market.

RELATED STORIES

“The decision of the state government is nothing, but implementation of the BJP’s agenda to create an atmosphere to hand over agriculture sector to corporates and other private players,” Maluka claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Disease hits shrimp in Malwa, dashing farmers’ hopes of 3rd good season in a row

8 years after it was mooted, Centre says no SAARC hospital in Amritsar in the works

BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes to Yogi to increase sugarcane prices, subsidize diesel

Mishap at Chhattisgarh power plant kills 3 labourers
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP