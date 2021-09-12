Punjab govt, Centre conspiring to abolish cooperative societies: SAD

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said the BJP-led Central government and the Capt Amarinder Singh government in Punjab were conspiring to abolish cooperative societies in the state to ruin farmers.

SAD Kisan Wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said it was shocking that instead of strengthening the cooperative structure, the state government was working to weaken it. “The decision of the state government to reduce DAP fertiliser share to farmers through societies from 80% to 50% is a clear indication that the Congress government is implementing the agenda of the BJP, even as the cooperative societies are the backbone of the farming community,” Maluka said, adding, “The short supply is related to the reduction in the ₹8,000 per tonne subsidy denied to manufacturers.”

He added that due to the reduction in manufacturing of fertilisers from 5.5 lakh tonne to 1.25 lakh tonne, lower supply is available in the market. He said marginal farmers were the most affected as they were not in a capacity to procure fertilisers from the market.

“The decision of the state government is nothing, but implementation of the BJP’s agenda to create an atmosphere to hand over agriculture sector to corporates and other private players,” Maluka claimed.