Punjab govt releases 3 crore for sports infra of 116 schools

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Punjab’s aim is to build good sports infra, which includes playground and equipment (HT Photo)

Chandigarh The Punjab government has released 3 crore for development of sports infrastructure in 116 government schools. Playgrounds will be constructed and sports equipment will be purchased from this money, with the department also issuing guidelines to ensure transparency in expenditure. Schools have been directed to constitute a five-member committee, which will comprise the school head, and two members each from the SMC (school management committee) and teachers.

