Punjab grants exemption from CLU for setting up stand-alone industries

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Saturday exempted the provision of getting Change of Land Use (CLU) permission for setting up stand-alone green, orange and red category industries in permissible zones. State housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said previously, the industrialists were required to obtain a CLU from the department and then required to get the building plans approved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The process was quite cumbersome and time-consuming for the industrialists to start their projects. Exemption from obtaining CLU would encourage setting up of industries, due to the simplicity of the process,” the minister said, adding, “Now, industrialists can directly get their building plans approved from the department.”

The approval of building plans, however, would be subject to the fulfilment of relevant guidelines for industries and building bye-laws of the department. The minister added that industrial associations, since long, were demanding that the process of setting up of industries be simplified and had been seeking single-step clearance.

These associations had maintained there are many entrepreneurs, who wanted to establish industries in the state, but lengthy procedures for getting approvals, including CLUs, was discouraging them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Considering the demand of industrial associations and in view of the changing scenario, where the state has to reduce its dependence on agriculture, and has to look for other avenues to boost economic growth, this decision has been made,” Sarkaria added.