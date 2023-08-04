Fake lab technicians: Year on, Punjab govt yet to act on Barnala civil surgeon’s findings

More than a year after the Barnala civil surgeon apprised the Punjab health department about the medical lab technicians (MLTs) in private sector operating illegally in the district with fake diplomas, the state authorities are yet to initiate any action.

Officials in the Punjab health department indicate that the number of unqualified MLTs in the state may be alarming as laboratories have mushroomed in every nook and corner of cities and towns. (REUTERS File)

Officials and qualified pathologists say it is just the tip of the iceberg as in the absence of any guidelines in Punjab, the health department has no power to deal with irregularities in private diagnostic centres.

According to a detailed report submitted by civil surgeon Jasvir Aulakh with documents in June last year, at least 21 MLTs are running laboratories independently while holding fake academic certificates.

Aulakh said he ordered scrutiny of MLTs after he got a specific tip-off that several people are running diagnostic labs after securing fake diplomas.

“I asked senior medical officers to collect information on MLTs from their respective jurisdictions. Copies of the academic certificates provided by the MLTs were sent to the respective institutes for validation. But to our shock, all letters were received undelivered as there was no institute at the given addresses,” said Aulakh.

“Last month, a reminder was sent to the higher authorities and I hope an action will be initiated as it involves a larger public interest,” he added.

According to the dossier of suspected MLTs active in Barnala, eight individuals were awarded diplomas from an institute having an address of Dyal Singh Colony in Karnal city of Haryana. A close look at the academic certificates showed different formats. This Karnal-based institute claims to be “recognised/affiliated to the Open International University (WHO approved)”.

All these certificates bear photographs of the candidates and the documents bear of the institutes located outside Punjab, according to the report.

Seven persons running labs in Barnala secured diplomas from a college based in Kochin in Kerala. The certificate claims that it is registered with the Kerala government and offers a ‘12 month’ diploma in lab technologist, the report revealed.

Punjab health director Adarshpal Kaur, who assumed office in April, said a nod from the state government is awaited for action against MLTs working in violation of rules.

She admitted that it is quite likely that unqualified people are working as MLTs in other districts too, but the department is not empowered to initiate action.

“As per rules, MLTs cannot run laboratories independently as it is strictly a domain of pathologists or microbiologists. But the existing rules in Punjab do not empower the health authorities to regulate the hospitals or the medical laboratories as these institutes are not registered with the department. In fact, we do not have any data on the exact number of private hospitals and clinics functional in Punjab,” she added.

“Unlike doctors or nursing professionals, there is no provision for registration of MLTs. A panel is working to see how data of the technicians can be generated to keep a check on their conduct,” said the director.

President of the state Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists Anita Mittal said that lab technician is a serious business and Indian Medical Association (IMA) should raise its voice to curb unwanted practices in the healthcare sector.

“Labs run or assisted by such technicians pose a health hazard to people. Such labs lead to wrong report, wrong diagnosis and ultimately delayed or wrong treatment. Also, there is the menace of malpractice and unindicated investigations leading to economical losses to patients,” she added.