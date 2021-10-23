Punjab legal services authority executive chairman holds event on free legal aid

Chandigarh Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Ajay Tewari, who is also the executive chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, visited Dharamgarh and Bakarpur villages in Mohali to sensitise people about Free Legal Aid. The executive chairman informed residents about the remedy of Free Legal Aid by participating in Legal Awareness Programmes. Those present were informed that under Section-12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, a woman, child, any person in custody, the specially-abled, Schedules Castes/Scheduled Tribes and any person having annual income of less than ₹3 lakh can avail the benefit of an advocate to be paid by the Authority. The authority can be reached at its toll-free number 1968.

