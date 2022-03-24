Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 18 fresh Covid cases

Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Friday reported 18 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,981, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 17,738. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.12%, the bulletin said.

Among districts, Pathankot topped the list with eight cases followed by three in Ludhiana.

With 40 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,096.

Active cases in the state have also come down to 147.

