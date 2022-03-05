Punjab logs 97 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh: Punjab on Friday reported 97 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,352, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state has reached 17,719. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.47%, the bulletin said.

Jalandhar topped the list with 18 cases, followed by 17 in Mohali and 11 in Bathinda.

With 166 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,208.

Active cases in the state have also come down to 425, the bulletin said.

A total of 61,323 persons were vaccinated on Friday.