Punjab man deported from Kazakhstan for travelling on another person’s documents

MUMBAI: The Sahar police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Punjab who was deported to India from Thailand where he was deported from Kazakhstan for allegedly travelling on another person’s documents. A search is underway for the agent who gave him these fake papers.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident came to light when Akashdeep Singh Mann arrived at Chhaatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Monday night. He was carrying an emergency certificate (EC) attached to his passport. Authorities in Thailand had left a remark on the certificate which said, “EC is issued for Akashdeep Singh’s deportation. Akashdeep travelled to Kazakhstan on passport of Mandeep Singh. He was detained and deported by Kazak authorities.”

On interrogation by immigration officers at the airport, Mann said he was from a farming family and wanted to go to the US for better opportunities. “He had approached a Bhatinda-based agent who assured him to send Mann to the US for a fee of ₹40 lakh. He had already paid ₹28 lakh to the agent who provided him with some documents with the picture and name of Mandeep Singh who looked very similar to him. He then started traveling in that name,” a police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Usually, such agents provide their customers with documents that prove they are frequent travelers, the officer said. Once a good travel history is established, the person then goes to the desired country like the US, the UK or Canada on a tourist visa, he added.

“After they have entered the desired country, they manage to get a job, marry a local resident, and carry on living there beyond the validity of their visa. They keep coming back to their country of origin in between to make things seem more legit,” the officer pointed out.

Mann had on July 22 boarded a flight from New Delhi to Kazakhstan via Bangkok. The Kazakh immigration authorities noticed that the picture on his passport did not match his actual appearance and sent him back to Thailand where his passport was impounded, the police officer said. “They also sought the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Thailand which provided the emergency certificate, enabling him to be flown back to India on Monday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was handed over to the Sahar police on Monday and after interrogation, he was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday. The police have booked Mann under section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using fake documents by presenting them as real) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Passport Ordinance, 1967. He has been sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON