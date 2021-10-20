Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab minister Ashu warns officials against corruption in paddy procurement
others

Punjab minister Ashu warns officials against corruption in paddy procurement

Punjab minister Ashu has added that the lifting of paddy has to be a smooth with all milling norms to be followed and the welfare of the farmers to be the main focus
Punjab food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has added that farmers and arhtiyas will not be inconvenienced in paddy procurement. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:00 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday said corrupt practices in the ongoing paddy procurement and lifting season would not be tolerated. “Those found indulging in such malpractices will not be spared,” the minister said, adding he had directed all officials to ensure strict compliance with milling norms.

Referring to arrest of Punjab State Warehouse Corporation inspector Munish Kumar by the vigilance bureau on a complaint from Patiala resident John Gupta, the minister said that procurement and lifting of paddy will be a smooth process without any corruption of any kind. Those found guilty would not be spared at any cost, he added.

He added complaints of any inconvenience to farmers and arthiyas would be taken up on priority and officials found guilty would be punished. The minister also instructed the vigilance wing of the food supplies department to speed up its checking on illegal practices, if any.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

29-year-old biker killed in Landran hit-and-run mishap

Sangrur farmers remove uneven slabs acting as road dividers

Min temp in Pune stays below 20 deg C

GNDU, NDA sign MoU to ensure boarded out cadets continue studying with losing year
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP