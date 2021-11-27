Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab minister Verka launches projects at Patiala govt hospital; visit curtailed due to protest
others

Punjab minister Verka launches projects at Patiala govt hospital; visit curtailed due to protest

Health workers seeking regularisation protested against minister Verka inaugurating projects in Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital; these workers were hired during the Covid 19 pandemic
Punjab minister Verka had his visit curtailed due to protest from health workers hired during the Covid-19 pandemic (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala Punjab minister for medical education and research Raj Kumar Verka inaugurated multiple projects at Government Rajindra Hospital on Friday, but he had to curtail his visit due to the ongoing protest from health workers, appointed during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Demanding the regularisation of their services, protesters gathered at the event site and raised slogans against the Punjab minister. Addressing protesters, Verka said the file related to regularisation of these health workers has been cleared and is with the finance department for approval. “Their grievances will be resolved soon,” said Verka, adding that the state government was committed to provide all highly equipped and updated medical facilities to the people visiting the Rajindra Hospital.

The projects he inaugurated were a lab in the super-speciality unit worth 2.7 crore, a multi-storey parking lot worth 12.22 crore. The other projects are new buildings for 30 crore and 5.46 crore, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP