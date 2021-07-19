Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab MPs continue strike over farm laws
others

Punjab MPs continue strike over farm laws

The Parliamentarians say they want the government to discuss the three farm laws in the floor of the House.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:39 PM IST
MPs Preneet Kaur; Manish Tewari; Ravneet Singh Bittu; Jasbir Singh Gill; Gurjit Singh Aujla; Chaudhary Santokh Singh; Amar Singh and Mohammad Sadiq were part of the protest. (HT Photo)

Rupnagar Punjab’s MPs continued their long-standing strike against the Centre’s three agricultural laws on then first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday. The Parliament session will continue till August 13.

MPs Preneet Kaur; Manish Tewari; Ravneet Singh Bittu; Jasbir Singh Gill; Gurjit Singh Aujla; Chaudhary Santokh Singh; Amar Singh and Mohammad Sadiq were part of the protest.

Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, Tewari said, “I have already opposed the black farm laws on the floor of the House. We are holding a strike to ensure that the laws are discussed on the floor of the House this session.”

He added that farmers had been sitting on strike for months in every part of the country, including the borders of Delhi. “Hundreds of farmers have lost their lives, but the Modi government stays unaffected. Our struggle will continue till the black laws are repealed.”

TEWARI, MANN MOVE ADJOURNMENT MOTION IN LS

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari and Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Singh Mann moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protest. Several members have also given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and discuss farmers’ protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP