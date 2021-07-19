Punjab MPs continue strike over farm laws

Rupnagar Punjab’s MPs continued their long-standing strike against the Centre’s three agricultural laws on then first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday. The Parliament session will continue till August 13.

MPs Preneet Kaur; Manish Tewari; Ravneet Singh Bittu; Jasbir Singh Gill; Gurjit Singh Aujla; Chaudhary Santokh Singh; Amar Singh and Mohammad Sadiq were part of the protest.

Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, Tewari said, “I have already opposed the black farm laws on the floor of the House. We are holding a strike to ensure that the laws are discussed on the floor of the House this session.”

He added that farmers had been sitting on strike for months in every part of the country, including the borders of Delhi. “Hundreds of farmers have lost their lives, but the Modi government stays unaffected. Our struggle will continue till the black laws are repealed.”

TEWARI, MANN MOVE ADJOURNMENT MOTION IN LS

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari and Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Singh Mann moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protest. Several members have also given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and discuss farmers’ protest.