Punjab paddy procurement: 16.5 cr credited directly into farmers' accounts
Punjab paddy procurement: 16.5 cr credited directly into farmers’ accounts

Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Paddy procurement is proceeding this season with the Centre’s mandate of direct payment being made to farmers in Punjab this kharif season, the second when this system is being followed. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh On the second day paddy procurement in Punjab on Monday, 759 farmers received payment of 16.55 crore for their crop procured and lifted on the Day 1. According to the Centre’s directions, this is the second season, when farmers are receiving payments directly into their accounts, bypassing the earlier system of being paid through the arhtiyas. The minimum support price for A-grade paddy this season is 1,960 per quintal.

With government agencies procuring 43,799 tonne paddy on day two, the state government has procured 67,264 tonne for the Central Pool during the current kharif season to date.

According to State Mandi Board figures, 1.02 lakh tonne paddy has arrived in the mandis, with 3,000 of these being set up. Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “In total, 72,474 tonne paddy has already been procured, of which private millers have procured 5,200 tonne. All arrangements are in place to ensure smooth purchase of the crop.”

