ASI shoots himself dead after killing wife, son in Gurdaspur

AMRITSAR

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police shot himself dead hours after killing his wife and son at Bhumbli village of Dhariwal sub-division in Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.

The ASI also shot his pet dog, police said.

Soon after shooting his wife, 40, and son, 19, dead with his service carbine at his house, the ASI, who was posted in Amritsar, allegedly abducted a woman living in the neighbourhood, said the police.

Village sarpanch Paramjit Singh said the ASI kidnapped the woman at gunpoint as she had seen him committing the crime. The woman was later rescued, he said.

The ASI remained on the run for around seven hours before shooting himself dead, the police said.

Gurdaspur police said the ASI was under depression due to which he killed his wife and son.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harish Dayama said: “Prima facie it appears the woman was abducted as she had witnessed the crime. Our investigation to ascertain the exact motive behind the murders and the abduction is on.”

The ASI’s neighbours said his son was preparing to go abroad for higher studies. His elder son is already studying abroad while his wife was working as a teacher.

The incident took place at around 10am. “After hearing the gunshot, I rushed to the ASI’s house only to find his wife and son dead on a bed,” said the sarpanch.

“The ASI, who was holding the rifle, entered our house and forcibly took my daughter with him. When we tried to stop him, he threatened to kill me,” said the woman’s mother.

A massive hunt was launched to nab the ASI. Around noon, the police traced the ASI’s location to a house at Shahbad village near Batala. The house, according to the police, belongs to ASI’s relatives.

A police team led by the Gurdaspur SSP and his Batala counterpart Ashwini Gotyal reached Shahbad village and cordoned off the area. The police tried to convince the ASI to surrender, but to no avail. Around 3.30pm, the ASI released the woman after persistent pressure from the police.

Police said around 5pm, they head three gunshots from the house where the ASI was hiding. When the team rushed inside, it found ASI in a pool of blood, Dayama said.

He was rushed to the Batala civil hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SSP said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tibber police station in Gurdaspur.