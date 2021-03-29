Punjab Police makes changes in syllabus for B1 test

The Punjab Police has changed the syllabus for the basic proficiency test (B1 test) for the promotion of constables to head constables. The test is scheduled for April 4.

The exam comprises five sections: the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (30 marks), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (15 marks), PP Act (5 marks), Punjab police rules( 25 marks), and general knowledge (20 marks).

According to the officials, it will help in upgrading the skills of head constables.

Though the department has reduced the syllabus, aspirants will now have to study and explain Sections 326-A and 326-B (acid attack), 166-A (police responsible for delays in registering an FIR after a victim makes a complaint), and 187 (Omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance) of the Indian Penal Code. These sections were not a part of the section earlier.

Similarly, changes have been made in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which consists of 15 marks. The major change which the department has made in the syllabus is adding Section 41 ( when police may arrest without warrant) in it.

A constable preparing for the test said that everything is new for them as they are at a junior level in the force. While performing duty, they used to read and get to know about various sections from their seniors, but the rest of the sections need to be studied seriously, they said.

Constables who get maximum marks become eligible for the promotion.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said that it was a general procedure of the department and that the change in syllabus would be beneficial for the constables.