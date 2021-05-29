Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab police seize opioid pills haul from HP factory, owner held

The raid was a follow-up of a May 18 recovery of 50,000 tramadol tablets smuggled into Amritsar, according to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The seizure of the drugs, including tramadol and alprax, was made during a raid at Unique Formulations in Paonta Sahib. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Police on Friday busted an illegal pharmaceutical factory and recovered 30 lakh opiod pills in Paonta Sahib town of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh.

The seizure of the drugs, including tramadol and alprax, was made during a raid at Unique Formulations, whose owner, Munish Mohan of Devi Nagar, Paonta Sahib, has also been arrested.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the raid was conducted under the supervision of Amritsar-rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya.

He said that as part of investigations into an earlier recovery of 50,000 tramadol tablets from three persons on May 18, 2021, a police team led by Mattewal station house officer (SHO) Lovepreet Singh and sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh conducted a raid at the factory in the presence of Himachal Pradesh policemen and Sirmaur drug inspector. Two drug inspectors, Sukhdeep Singh and Amarpal Malli, from Amritsar also accompanied the police team.

The DGP said the team recovered 30,16,332 intoxicant tablets, including 12.45 lakh tramadol capsules, 7.72 lakh tramadol tablets, 9.99 lakh alprax (alprazolam) tablets — approximately valued at 15 crore — from the illegal unit.

He said that the factory has been sealed and the arrested person will be brought to Punjab after completing the legal formalities. He said Majitha ASP Abhimanyu Rana and DSP (detective) Gurinder Nagra played a vital role in the execution of this operation.

Earlier in 2020, the Punjab Police had unearthed an illegal pharma trade after a big haul of 2.8 crore tablets and capsules of opioids, including tramadol and clovidol, from Neutec Pharma godown at Narela (Delhi) and arrested the owners, Krishan Arora and his son Gaurav Arora, from Delhi.

