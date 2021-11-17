Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab reports 10 fresh Covid cases
Punjab reports 10 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Tuesday reported 10 fresh cases taking the infection count to 6,02,835, according to a medical bulletin
With no Covid-related death reported in Punjab, the death toll stood at 16,573.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

With no Covid-related death reported, the death toll stood at 16,573, it said, adding that the state’s positivity rate remained 0.04%.

The number of active cases in the state also came down to 302, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, two were detected each in Bathinda, Pathankot and Mohali.

With 27 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 585958 in the state, it said.

