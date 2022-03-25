Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab reports 14 fresh Covid cases
Punjab reports 14 fresh Covid cases

Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 14 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,991, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 17,738. The state’s positivity rate has come down to 0.13%, the bulletin said.

Among districts, Jalandhar topped the list with three fresh cases followed by two each in Amritsar and Pathankot.

With 34 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,130.

Active cases in the state have also come down to 123. A total of 34,582 people were vaccinated against Covid in the state on Thursday, the bulletin said.

