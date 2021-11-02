Punjab reports 15 new Covid cases

Chandigarh Punjab on Tuesday registered 15 new Covid cases with no death from the virus over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate of the state was detected at .06% on the day, the media bulletin said. With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally reached 6,02,434 cases, according to the bulletin. The number of active cases in the state has witnessed a slight decrease to 228. Among fresh cases, the maximum, five, were registered in Amritsar, three in Jalandhar and two in SBS Nagar.

With 32 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,645, the bulletin said. To date, 16,561 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

A total of 1,54,74, 654 samples have been collected for testing to date in the state, of which 24, 236 were tested on Tuesday. As many as 53,295 doses of the vaccines were administered on Tuesday.