Home / Cities / Others / Punjab reports 32 fresh cases, 1 death
Chandigarh Punjab on Monday reported 32 new Covid cases pushing the infection tally to 5,99,972, according to a medical bulletin
By PTI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Chandigarh

Punjab on Monday reported 32 new Covid cases pushing the infection tally to 5,99,972, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality reported from Hoshiarpur took the death toll to 16,344, it said. The toll also includes one death that was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases dipped to 557 from 577 on Sunday, it said.

Bathinda and Gurdaspur reported four cases each, followed by three each in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Moga.

Forty-eight people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,83,071, according to the bulletin.

A total of 33,567 Covid tests were conducted on Monday, it said.

